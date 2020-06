Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference with defense minister Sergey Shoygu that Coronavirus has peaked in Russia, Report informs citing the TASS.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, and the causative agent is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.