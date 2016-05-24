Composition of Turkey's 65th cabinet revealed - LIST

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved composition of the new government, presented by Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of ruling Justice and Development Party.

Report informs, composition of Turkey's 65th government has been unveiled after the president's approval.

Newly elected chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Binali Yıldırım on Tuesday announced the new cabinet at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Yıldırım presented the new list consisting of new cabinet members to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the morning.

The president took a break from hosting the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul and returned to Ankara to approve Yıldırım's government. President Erdoğan will chair the first meeting of the new cabinet on Wednesday, sources in his office said on Tuesday.

Nurettin Canikli, Mehmet Şimşek, Numan Kurtulmuş, Veysi Kaynak and Tuğrul Türkeş were announced as deputy prime ministers.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has been reappointed as the justice minister, while former AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik has been appointed as the new Minister of European Union Affairs, replacing Volkan Bozkır.

Foreign and energy ministers Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Berat Albayrak, have also been reappointed, while Nihat Zeybekçi returned as economy minister, a post he had held until last November.

Finance Minister Naci Ağbal also kept his position.

Ahmet Arslan has been named as the transport minister, replacing the newly-appointed prime minister Binali Yıldırım.

Fatma Betül Sayan has been appointed as the new family and social policies minister, replacing Sema Ramazanoğlu as the only female minister in the new cabinet.

On Sunday, Erdoğan asked Yıldırım to form the country's 65th government, after being elected as the chairman of the AK party, which has been ruling the country since 2002.

Yıldırım has served as transport and communications minister since 2002 with a short interruption in 2015. The engineering-trained politician who is a founding member of the ruling party, has been credited for his role in developing major infrastructure projects which have helped buoy Turkey's economy and boost the party's popularity.