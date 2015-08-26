Composition of provisional government in Turkey announced - LIST

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held in Cankaya Palace in Turkey in connection with the establishment of the provisional government, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The list of the provisional government was determined as follows:

5 deputies from Republican People's Party (RPP):

Erdogan Toprak, Aisha Gulsun Bilgehan Toker, Ilhan Kesici, Deniz Baykal, Tekin Bingöl.

3 deputies from Nationalist Movement Party (NMP):

Kenan Tanrikulu, Torgul Turkes, Meral Aksener.

3 deputies from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP):

Muslim Umdogan, Levent Tuzel, Ali Haydar Konca.

The rest of the seats in the Cabinet belongs to Justice and Development Party (JDP).

The names of the persons on the list must respond in writing till 18:00 p.m. local time tomorrow.

On a previous day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the Justice and Development Party leader Ahmet Davutoglu to establish a provisional government.