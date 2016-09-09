Companies of 10 bln USD cost confiscated from a businessman financing FETÖ

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish famous businessman Akın Ipek's (Koza-Ipek holding) 18 companies have been confiscated.

Report informs citing Milliyet, according to the decision, property of the companies of 10 bln USD, has been transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund. The fund may adopt a decision on sale and liquidation of the companies.

A decision was taken on Akın Ipek's arrest in regard with the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ). He is wanted currently.

Akın Ipek is suspected of financing the FETÖ.