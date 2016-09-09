 Top
    Close photo mode

    Companies of 10 bln USD cost confiscated from a businessman financing FETÖ

    Fund may adopt a decision on sale and liquidation of the companies

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish famous businessman Akın Ipek's (Koza-Ipek holding) 18 companies have been confiscated.

    Report informs citing Milliyet, according to the decision, property of the companies of 10 bln USD, has been transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund. The fund may adopt a decision on sale and liquidation of the companies.

    A decision was taken on Akın Ipek's arrest in regard with the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ). He is wanted currently.

    Akın Ipek is suspected of financing the FETÖ. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi