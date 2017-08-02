Commanders of land, sea and air forces change in Turkey

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the Turkish Supreme Military Council has ended.

Report informs citing Turkish media, a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, lasted for 4 hours.

According to information, new members joined the council. Thus, former minister of justice Bekir Bozdağ and former minister of defense Fikri Işık attended the meeting as deputy prime ministers. Deputy PMs Receb Akdağ, Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu attended the meeting of the Supreme Military Council for the first time.

The decisions taken at the meeting will come into force after being signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will be publicly disclosed.

According to information, commanders of land, sea and air forces have changed.

Members of the council will be given a dinner at the presidential residence on August 2, at 19:00.