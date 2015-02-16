Commander of the Russian base in Gyumri changes

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The commander of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri dismissed. Report informs referring to Armenian media, current commander of the military base Colonel Andrei Rudzinskii retired.

In addition, there is also fired a psychologist who consulted the military servants during the murder of the family in Gyumri.

On January 12 in Gyumri were killed six members Avetisyan family. Six-months Sergei Avetisyan died in hospital a short time later.