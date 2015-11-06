Commander of crashed An-12 plane helped Armenians during Azerbaijani lands' occupation

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizen Gevorg Tovmasyan, commander of the crashed An-12 cargo plane in South Sudan helped Armenians during Azerbaijani lands' occupation.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media.

According to the information, Gevorg Tovmasyan carried injured Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh by helicopter, provided with medicines. He served in the composition of former Soviet troops in Afghanistan, mentioned in the information.

An-12 cargo plane crashed in South Sudan belongs to Armenia's Ala International Ltd Company. 18 persons as well as 6 pilots were on its deck. Five of six crew members dead in the crash is Armenian citizens, one Russian. As the plane crashed into a house, more than 50 persons died.