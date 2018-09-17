Combat readiness check declared at Russian military base in Armenia

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military men of the Russian military base of South Military district (SMD) in Armenia were raised on alert to test the combat readiness.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement was provided by press service of the SOUTHEAST, Colonel Vadim Astafiev.

"By the order of the commander of the Southeast military forces, Colonel — General Alexander Dvornikov, the Russian Southeast military base stationed in Armenia was raised on alert to check its combat readiness," he said.