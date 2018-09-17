 Top
    Close photo mode

    Combat readiness check declared at Russian military base in Armenia

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military men of  the Russian military base of South Military district (SMD) in Armenia were raised on alert to test the combat readiness.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement was provided by press service of the SOUTHEAST, Colonel Vadim Astafiev.

    "By the order of the commander of the Southeast military forces, Colonel — General Alexander Dvornikov, the Russian Southeast military base stationed in Armenia was raised on alert to check its combat readiness," he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi