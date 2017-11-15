 Top
    Clash breaks out between police and protesting students in Armenia - UPDATED

    Students closed the road leading to parliament

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Other students joined the protest organized by the students in front of Armenian parliament. 

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, students of IT and mathematics faculty of the Yerevan State University joined the protests that kicked off in front of the Armenian parliament. 

    Notably, a confrontation between students refusing to join army and police broke out before the parliament. The students closed the road leading to the parliament. Though police used force to open up the road so far it was not possible. 

