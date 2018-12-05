City to host inauguration of new Georgian president unveiled

Tbilisi. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili will be held in Telavi on December 16.

Georgia's bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due statement came from the head of the state.

She said the work was carried out on the details of the ceremony: "Invitations were sent to foreign guests to participate in the ceremony. We will invite a representative from every country with which we have diplomatic relations. Of course, Giorgi Margvelashvili will also attend the ceremony."

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in the palace of Batoni castle in Telavi.

Notably, the inauguration of the president of Georgia for the first time will not be held in the capital Tbilisi. The inauguration of current President Giorgi Margvelashvili and ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili took place in the inner courtyard of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi.