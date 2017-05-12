CIS will create a common database of convicts for serious crimes

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ CIS will create a single database of those convicted of serious crimes.

Report informs citing the Russian media, such a decision was made by the heads of the penitentiary services of the CIS countries at a meeting in Minsk in order to monitor terrorists and extremists.

The deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Valery Maksimenko, told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta after the meeting of the Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services of the CIS countries that such a base could be created in next six months.

"Such people (convicted of terrorism and extremism - ed.) Should not be able to safely cross the borders of our countries after liberation without regard to and control, and continue their criminal activities," he stressed.