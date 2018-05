Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ CIS summit is scheduled to be held on October 10 in Minsk.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

According to him, cooperation among CIS countries in the field of security, countering new threats, including those from the Islamic State radical militant group and other issues will be discussed at the CIS summit in Minsk.