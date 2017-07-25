CIS countries intend to exchange lists of terrorists

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ CIS countries plan to exchange lists and create a common database of persons involved in terrorist activities.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Chingiz Kenanbayev, Chief of the Organizational and Legal Department of the State Financial Intelligence Service under the Government of Kyrgyzstan, said in Minsk.

Notably, on July 25-26, Minsk hosts a meeting at the CIS Executive Committee, of the expert group on coordination of agreement draft of CIS countries on fight against laundering, financing of terrorism as well as financing spread of weapons of mass destruction.

According to him, recognition of the lists will be carried out through conclusion of relevant bilateral and multilateral agreements.