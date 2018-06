Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ CIA warned Turkish authorities on the preparation of terrorist attacks by three Palestinians against Russian tourists in Turkey. Report informs referring to Haberturk, Turkey's Interior Ministry sent a warning to all police stations of the country.

According to the CIA, Palestinians, as well as another member of (IG), involved in terrorist attack on October 31 when Russian plane of "Kogalymavia" was blown up.