CIA director will take his first foreign trip to Turkey

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ New director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo will pay visit to Turkey on February 9.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, administration of Turkish president said.

According to statement, this is first foreign trip of M.Pompeo as the CIA director.

Issues related to mutual cooperation, including activities of terrorist group PKK and its Syrian wing PYD, as well as extradition of head of Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) Fetullah Gülen will be discussed during the visit.