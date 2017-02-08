 Top
    Close photo mode

    CIA director will take his first foreign trip to Turkey

    The sides will discuss mutual cooperation

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ New director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo will pay visit to Turkey on February 9.

    Report informs referring to Habertürk, administration of Turkish president said.

    According to statement, this is first foreign trip of M.Pompeo as the CIA director.

    Issues related to mutual cooperation, including activities of terrorist group PKK and its Syrian wing PYD, as well as extradition of head of Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) Fetullah Gülen will be discussed during the visit. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi