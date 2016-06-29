 Top
    CIA Director: "ISIS sent 30 militants to Turkey"

    John Brennan earlier had warned that the terrorist group to commit terrorist attacks in Western countries through its militants and supporters

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terrorist group sent to Turkey 30 militants.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, this was announced by the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Brennan, commenting on terrorist attacks in Istanbul’s Atatürk airport.

    On June 16, during his speech at the Committee on Intelligence of the Senateç John Brennan has stated that the terrorist group to commit terrorist attacks in Western countries through its militants and supporters.

