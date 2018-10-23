CIA chief arrives in Turkey

© Saul Loeb/Getty

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ CIA Director Gina Haspel was in Turkey on Oct. 23 to help investigate the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, two sources familiar with the matter said, as security agencies examined what role Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have played in the case, Report informs citing Hurriyet.

Khashoggi, who was living in Washington, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents for his forthcoming marriage.