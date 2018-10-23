 Top
    Close photo mode

    CIA chief arrives in Turkey

    © Saul Loeb/Getty

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ CIA Director Gina Haspel was in Turkey on Oct. 23 to help investigate the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, two sources familiar with the matter said, as security agencies examined what role Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have played in the case, Report informs citing Hurriyet. 

    Khashoggi, who was living in Washington, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents for his forthcoming marriage.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi