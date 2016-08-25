CHP chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's convoy attacked

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Unidentified assailants have opened fire at a convoy carrying chairman of Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in northeast Turkey.

Report informs citing the Milliyet newspaper the CHP delegation and chairman Kılıçdaroğlu are unharmed in the incident.

The convoy was headed to Artvin's Ardanuç district from Şavşat district, and was attacked near Yanıklı village.

Kılıçdaroğlu is being kept in his vehicle as part of a precautionary measure against security threats.

Kılıçdaroğlu's guards immediately responded to fire.

Military helicopters have reportedly been requested to the region.

Early on Thursday, CHP Chairman Kılıçdaroğlu arrived in Kars province by plane and came to Artvin's Şavşat district with his convoy to address the people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to the governor of Artvin and received information about the incident.