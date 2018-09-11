Chiefs of Armenian special services express readiness to resign over wiretapping scandal

Baku. September 11th. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the National Security Service of Armenia (NSC) Artur Vanetsyan declared readiness to resign amid the emergence of audio recordings of his conversation with the head of the Special Investigation Service of the country, Sasun Khachatryan on the Internet, Report informs citing Armenian media.

At the same time, he stressed that the main purpose of the dissemination of this audio record was to weaken the positions of the NSC and the Special Investigation Service, so that they could not complete the initiated cases.

According to him, he will be very upset if he finds out that the recording has been made inside the National Security Service.

In his turn, the chief of Armenian Special Investigation Service, Sasun Khachatryan also stated readiness to resign if demanded by the public.

