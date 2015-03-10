 Top
    Chief of Turkish Intelligence Agency back to his post

    Hakan Fidan resigned on his own appeal from February 7

    Baku.10 March.REPORT.AZ/ The chief of the Turkish Intelligence Agency Hakan Fidan withdraw his candidacy for membership of Turkish Parliament. Report informs citing Turkish "Haberturk" agency, he back to his post at the National Intelligence Agency. 

    According to the infornation, he resigned from this post from February 7, 2015. 

    Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and premier Ahmet Davutoglu rediscussed his re-appointment and agreed his back to the post of the Agency. 

