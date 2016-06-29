Chief of Staff of Iranian army changes after 27 years

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ New chief has been appointed to the Staff of Iranian Armed Forces.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei appointed Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri to the post of chief of the staff.

According to the information, Major General Sayyid Hassan Firouzabadi has been working in this post since 1989.

In accordance with the decision of Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Sayyid Hassan Firouzabadi, who resigned from the post of Chief of Staff after 27 years, has been appointed as Senior Military Adviser of Iranian Armed Forces.