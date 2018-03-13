Chief of General Staff: Russia will respond to US attacks

© Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "If during the US bombardment of Syrian territories, including Damascus, there is a threat to the lives of Russian military, we will retaliate”.

Report informs citing the Haber7, said the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov.

"In case of a threat to the life of Russian servicemen during the attacks, we will strike both missiles and carriers that would use them," the head of the General Staff stressed.