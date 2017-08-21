Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces to visit Iran

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, army general Hulusi Akar will pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baghouri said at a press conference on the Turkish Ambassador in Tehran on August 21.

According to him, his Turkish counterpart will pay a visit to Iran in the nearest future.

M. Baghouri said that the discussions, that have begun in Ankara, will be continued in Tehran.

Notably, the fight against terrorism, the situation in the region, ties in the field of mutual defense and cooperation in the border regions were discussed at the meeting in Turkey.

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to pay a visit to Iran.