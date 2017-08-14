Chief of General Staff of Iranian Army to visit Turkey

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major general Mohammad Bagheri will pay a 3-day visit to Turkey on August 15.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, visit is carried out at the invitation of the Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Hulusi Akar.

According to information, M. Bagheri will hold meetings with the military and political leadership of Turkey.

During the meeting issues related to the fight against terrorism, situation in the region, relations in the field of mutual protection and cooperation in border areas expected to be discussed.

Notably, Iranian Defense Minister Hussein Dehghan will not be represented in the new government. The candidacy of 51-year-old Amir Khatami was nominated for this post.