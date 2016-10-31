Chief and columnist of Turkish 'Cümhuriyyet' daily detained

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police have launched search operations in apartments of the Turkish Cümhuriyyet newspaper executive director Murat Sabuncu, chief of the board of directors Akın Atalay and columnist Güray Öz.

Report informs, Murat Sabuncu and G. Öz were arrested.

According to information, arrest warrant released for A. Atalay, who is out of the country.

Cümhuriyyet daily publishes from May 7, 1924. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey had named the publication.