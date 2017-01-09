Turkish Parliament speaker taken to intensive care again

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Ismail Kahraman was again taken to intensive care unit in critical condition.

Report informs citing the Haber7, his condition again deteriorated after surgery.

Notably, TBMM Chairman underwent surgery on December 30 last year.

Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdağ has stated that the surgery in Güven Hospital in Ankara continued for 5 hours and completed successfully.