    ​Certificate for migrant workers approved in Russia

    Document will be mandatory to obtain a temporary residence permit or permanent residence since January 1

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Education and Science of Russia approved the form of a certificate that migrants will receive after passing comprehensive examination on history, law, and Russian language. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, the corresponding order has been prepared by the Ministry.

    From January 1, 2015 the certificate will become mandatory for the legal employment of migrants, obtaining a temporary residence permit or permanent residence.

    To obtain a work permit a person will need to correctly answer at least 30% questions of every test. Exam modules contain 20 tasks.

