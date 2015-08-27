 Top
    Central Bank of Armenia held record currency intervention to maintain dram

    Intervention to such an extent indicates the presence of a political solution at any cost to keep the stability of the dram

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Armenia held the record currency intervention to maintain the dram.

    Report informs referring to Epress.am, it is written by newspaper "Haykakan Zhamanak."

    According to the publication, Central Bank sold  50 mln US dollars to the banks, which is an unprecedented figure in the history of Armenia. The publication notes that the intervention in this volume indicates to the presence of a political solution at all costs to keep the stability of Armenian dram.

