Çavuşoğlu: US lost credibility and we don't know their purpose

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States lost its confidence in the recent processes."

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said commented on the US proposal to establish a "safe zone" in Syria.

He stressed that it is not correct for Washington to speak of these issues without regaining credibility: At first, trust should be restored in concrete steps. We do not know the purpose of the US. First of all, it is necessary to eliminate the mistrust”.