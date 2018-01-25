 Top
    Çavuşoğlu: US lost credibility and we don't know their purpose

    Turkish FM commented on the US proposal to establish safe zone in Syria© Report

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States lost its confidence in the recent processes."

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said commented on the US proposal to establish a "safe zone" in Syria.

    He stressed that it is not correct for Washington to speak of these issues without regaining credibility: At first, trust should be restored in concrete steps. We do not know the purpose of the US. First of all, it is necessary to eliminate the mistrust”.

