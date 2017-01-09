Çavuşoğlu: Turkish-Russian dialogue on Syria essential for regional stability

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkish and Russian mutual agreement on Syrian settlement is essential for stability in the region".

Report informs citing TASS, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his speech to foreign ambassadors in Ankara.

"Our cooperation with Russia on Syria has demonstrated its importance to stabilize the situation in the region. Russia is our main partner in the economy, tourism, construction, agriculture and other fields. We strengthen our relations not only in economy but also in politics... Our dialogue with Russia also in the field of fight against terrorism assists positive solution of a number of current issues," M.Çavuşoğlu said.

According to the minister, Ankara continues resolute support to territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia and does not recognize annexation of the Crimea to Russia.