​Cavusoglu: Turkish FMA will continue to fight against the recognition of "Armenian genocide"

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkish Foreign Ministry will continue to fight against the recognition of "Armenian genocide".

Report informs citing Turkiye Gazetesi, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Minister stressed that the Turkish Foreign Ministry, along with other agencies, would present arguments of the Turkish side against the Armenian allegations: "We have involved public organizations and scientists in this process".

Commenting on the invitation of the Armenian President on the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Çanakkale Battle, Mr. Cavusoglu said that the invitation had been sent because Armenians also fought in the battle, however invited Presidents decide themselves whether to participate or not.