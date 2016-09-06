Çavuşoğlu: Turkish citizens urge authorities to stop process of accession to EU

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of Turkey, seeing the "double standards" of the European Union, calling on the authorities to stop the process of negotiations on accession to the EU countries.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

"The people of Turkey watches double standards of EU", said head of the Foreign Ministry in Slovenia."We are experiencing significant pressure to suspend the process of negotiations", he added.

He accused the European bloc that it criticizes its neighbors but refuses to accept criticism.According to him, the Turks were disappointed that after a coup attempt in July there were no visits and statements in support of the country.

Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the EU may cancel visas for Turkish citizens from October 1 only if Ankara fulfills all the necessary conditions, including change in anti-terrorism legislation.

According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in early September, the decision on visa liberalization between the EU and Turkey can be made in the coming weeks.