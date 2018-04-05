 Top
    Çavuşoğlu: Turkey to use Akkuyu NPP only for peaceful purposes

    Those who think we want to use it for military purposes are wrong© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey intends to use Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) only for peaceful purposes".

    "Report" informs, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

    He noted that those persons who think that Turkey wishes to use the NPP in Akkuyu for military purposes, "are fundamentally wrong" and they were the persons who were not familiar with this sector.

    "The NPP will provide 10% demand of Turkey for electricity."

