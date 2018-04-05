Çavuşoğlu: Turkey to use Akkuyu NPP only for peaceful purposes

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey intends to use Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) only for peaceful purposes".

"Report" informs, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

He noted that those persons who think that Turkey wishes to use the NPP in Akkuyu for military purposes, "are fundamentally wrong" and they were the persons who were not familiar with this sector.

"The NPP will provide 10% demand of Turkey for electricity."