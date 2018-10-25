Çavuşoğlu: Turkey has no intention to take Khashoggi case to international court

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are ready to share information about criminal case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However we have no intention to take the case to the international court," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

According to Report, he said there were many questions regarding the criminal case: "Why did Saudi Arabia arrest 18 people? Who masterminded them? Why do they not answer these questions if they admit the murder? Jamal Khashoggi's body has not been found yet. According to the Vienna agreement, the suspects must be tried in Turkey. "

Notably, Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2 in the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. By staging a scene with Khashoggi's double who wore the journalist's clothes and eyeglasses and left the Consulate building, Saudi Arabia intended to persuade the international community that the killed journalist left the diplomatic mission. By this way, they planned to condemn Turkey for the Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance. However, on October 20, Saudi Arabia officially admitted that the journalist was killed in the building of the Consulate General. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their condolences to Khashoggi's family. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during a speech at the International Economic Forum "Future Investment Initiative" held in Riyadh that killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Consulate General in Istanbul was regretful.

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on this issue at the meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary faction on October 23.

US Central Intelligence Director Gina Haspel visited Turkey on October 23 to investigate the issue. She held a series of meetings on the journalist's murder.