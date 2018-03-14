Çavuşoğlu: Tillerson left office in difficult period of Turkish-American relations

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Resign of the US Secretary of State puts under question the forthcoming talks on March 19 between US and Turkish foreign ministers in Washington.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said at a briefing following the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, commenting on possible postpone of date of the talks due to dismissal of Rex Tillerson from the post of Secretary of State.

The minister pointed out that Tillerson left office during the difficult relationship between Turkey and the United States.

"We had worked with him in really difficult conditions, but in any case we continued the dialogue," he said.

According to him, Turkey would like to continue the dialogue with the United States on the basis of mutual respect.