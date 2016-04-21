​Cavuşoğlu: The candidate countries for membership in NATO should make more efforts to meet the requirements

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey supports Montenegro's accession to NATO.'

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is on a visit to Turkey.

He noted that other candidates for NATO membership - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Georgia have to make more efforts to meet NATO requirements.

Çavuşoğlu also stressed Turkey's efforts to maintain peace in Afghanistan, adding that the country will continue to support Afghanistan.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey is at the forefront of threats emanating from North Africa, the Middle East and Russia. He welcomed the efforts of Turkey that country is making to support NATO initiatives.

Speaking about the migration crisis, the secretary general said that Turkey welcomed implementation of the agreement with the EU on the issue of migrants.