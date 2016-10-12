Çavuşoğlu: It's necessary to ensure lasting peace in region

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to ensure lasting peace in the region. Report informs Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated, addressing MPs in the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

M. Çavuşoğlu said that existing conflicts, such as Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, the conflict in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the Balkans threaten the stability of the entire region.

Minister noted the important role of the PACE, stressing that the Assembly is a platform for the adoption of common decisions.