 Top
    Close photo mode

    Çavuşoğlu: It's necessary to ensure lasting peace in region

    Turkish Foreign Minister delivered a speech at the plenary session of PACE

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to ensure lasting peace in the region. Report informs Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated, addressing MPs in the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

    M. Çavuşoğlu said that existing conflicts, such as Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, the conflict in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the Balkans threaten the stability of the entire region.

    Minister noted the important role of the PACE, stressing that the Assembly is a platform for the adoption of common decisions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi