Caspian Sea special working group to meet in Tehran

Баку. 22 октября.REPORT.AZ/ 47th meeting of special working group on the Caspian Sea legal status is slated for October 23 in the Iranian capital.

Special representatives and deputy foreign ministers of five Caspian Sea littoral states- Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan- are to attend the two-day Tehran meeting, Report informs citing IRNA.

The Caspian Sea special working group meeting is to hold talks on the issues related to the draft of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea as well as preliminaries to the fifth summit meeting of the member countries to be held in Kazakhstan.