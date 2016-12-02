Cases regarding Turkish "Mavi Marmara" will close

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prosecutor's Office asked Istanbul Court to dismiss cases regarding "Mavi Marmara" ship.

Report informs citing the "Sabah" this is due to the agreement between Turkey and Israel.

Notably, relations between the two countries broke off on May 31, 2010. At that time, Turkish "Mavi Marmara" ship carrying humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip was attacked by Israeli soldiers. As a result 9 citizens of Turkey were killed.

On June 29 2016, the Israeli government approved the agreement on normalization of relations with Turkey. Israel apologizes to Turkey in connection with the incident. Turkey's parliament confirmed the agreement document on normalization of relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv on August 20 this year. Under the agreement, Israel will pay compensation in the amount of 20 mln USD within 25 days. According to the agreement, Israeli soldiers will be released from both civil and criminal liability. At the same time, Israel will soften the embargo on humanitarian aid to Palestine.