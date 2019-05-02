 Top

Cases of bribery rose by 90 % in Georgian state bodies

34 cases of bribery have been registered in Georgian state bodies in January-March of this year.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due quarterly report was provided by the Georgian Interior Ministry.

Compared to the last year, the number of cases of bribery rose by 88.89% in the state organizations of the neighboring country. 18 such cases were recorded in the first quarter of the last year.

During the reporting period, 15 cases of abuse of power and 72 cases of exceeding power were recorded.

