Car with 500 kg of explosives found in the south-east of Turkey

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/A car loaded with 500 kilograms of explosives was captured and two people were detained in connection with the incident in the Dicle district of Diyarbakır on Friday, Report informs citing Anadoly agency.

According to a statement on the governor's office website, at a checkpoint on a road in Dicle a car slowed down close to the checkpoint area, and two men who got out of the car opened fire on the patrol officers present. After the officers responded by firing back the assailants abandoned the car and ran into a nearby forest.

Two more cars suspected of assisting the bomb-laden car were later captured by the security forces and the drivers were detained.

In addition to the 500 kilograms of explosives, several types of ammunition were also found in the car, which according to the statement was left by members of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).