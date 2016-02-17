Car crash in Dagestan kills 5

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed in a collision of two cars in Dagestan. Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was stated by a representative of the Interior Ministry.

The accident occurred in the Karabudaghkent district of Dagestan where two cars LADA Priora cars and Toyota collided.

"According to preliminary data, the driver of a foreign car lost control and collided with the other one. Previously, we know about 5 people killed", he said.

To eliminate the consequences of the accident, nine rescuers and three pieces of equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved.