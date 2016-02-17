Car crash in Dagestan kills 5

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed in a collision of two cars in Dagestan. Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was stated by a representative of the Interior Ministry.
The accident occurred in the Karabudaghkent district of Dagestan where two cars LADA Priora cars and Toyota collided.
"According to preliminary data, the driver of a foreign car lost control and collided with the other one. Previously, we know about 5 people killed", he said.
To eliminate the consequences of the accident, nine rescuers and three pieces of equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook