Capital of Kazakhstan may be named after Nursultan Nazarbayev

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ It was proposed to name Astana, capital of Kazakhstan after the president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Report informs citing TASS, a group of MPs has made a relevant draft law.

The draft on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, also, proposes to change name of Astana.

"We propose to envisage the works carried out by the first president of our country, nation's leader Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev in the constitution, name the capital and other facilities in our country after Elbasi (Nursultan Nazarbayev is called so - ed.Report)," MP the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament, Kuanysh Sultanov said.

Notably, on December 16, Kazakhstan will mark 25th anniversary of its independence.