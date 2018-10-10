Candidate for Presidency: Georgian Azerbaijanis should preserve their native language

Tbilisi. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijanis living in Georgia should preserve their mother tongue and transfer it to future generations," Georgian presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili, said at a meeting with voters in Marneuli.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he said he preserved his Georgian language and culture during 36 years that he lived in France: "Once I learned the state language, I had achieved high positions in France."

Zurabishvili stressed that every citizen of Georgia wants the bright future for his children: "It is important to know the state language to succeed in the future and to be represented in state agencies and, in general, to integrate into civil society. I hope that after the six-year term of my presidency, I will go to Marneuli and speak Georgian without a translator. "

A presidential candidate noted that the state should pay special attention to teaching Georgian language to the representatives of national minorities : "I will carry out the propaganda works to teach the state language to the national minorities during my presidency.