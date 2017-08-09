 Top
    Business center burns down in central Moscow

    120 people were evacuated from two-floor building in Taganskaya square

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ A two-storey building burnt down in Moscow’s central Taganskaya square in the early hours on August 9

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, 11 firefighter groups of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with 36 people were involved in the incident scene. Sone 120 people were evacuated from the building.

    Currently, the reason of the fire is being investigated.

    According to Yandex Map service, a business center with a restaurant and cafes is located in the building. 

