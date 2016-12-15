 Top
    Bus service accident in Russia killed 3 oilmen, 10 hospitalized

    13 employees of Lukoil-Perm and contractors were in bus

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ "KamAZ" collided with bus service in the Perm region, ten people - employees of the company "Lukoil-Perm" and contractors - were hospitalized, three killed in road accident. 

    Report informs citing the TASS, representative of company Irina Kuimova said.

    "There were 13 employees of "Lukoil-Perm" and contractors, including bus driver. Three died on the spot. Ten employees were taken to Chernushinsky hospital with injuries of varying severity", said Kuimova, adding that the "KamAZ" driver was also hospitalized.

    The fact is under investigation.

