Bus overturns in Turkey, 45 injured

© Hurriyet

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Forty-five people were injured early June 19 when their bus crashed in the western Turkish province of Aydın. Report informs citing the Hurriyet.

The passengers and driver were trapped after the bus veered off the road at a junction, Turkish gendarme, police and medical sources told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The bus was heading to Istanbul from the popular Aegean holiday resort town of Bodrum.

The injured were extracted by the Turkish fire department's rescue teams.

They were transported to nearby hospitals. Two of them were reportedly seriously injured.