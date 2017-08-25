Bus falls into sea in Krasnodar, death toll reaches 17 - UPDATED

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sixteen people have been killed when a bus fell into the sea in the Krasnodar Region.

Report informs, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Sixteen people have been killed in the bus crash, and 24 have been rescued," the official said. Eight out of 24 rescued people were hospitalized.

The bus has been lifted to the surface with a crane.

The bus was carrying 41 people, according to preliminary data.

"The bus was carrying 41 workers. Search operations for one person continue," the source in the regional Emergencies Ministry department said.

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ A bus with workers has fallen into the sea from a pier in Russia’s Krasnodar krai, Report informs citing the TASS.

The Chief Administration of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that as a result of the incident, 12 people have been killed, 20 rescued and the fate of three people is unknown.

The traffic accident took place in the Volna settlement of Temryuk reegion.

Four people are in a critical condition. They are unconscious.