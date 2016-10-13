Bulgaria miners protesting for three days

Sofia. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Protesting workers at the Babino pit, Bobov Dol mine have been denied payment of salaries unless they sign an agreement with their employer.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, Bobov Dol mines, owned by controversial entrepreneur Hristo Kovachki, employ 1800 people. Some 600 work at Babino, which was facing closure, but Kovachki withdrew its decision after the underground sit-in went into its second day on Wednesday.

Well into the third day, a number of protesters have come out of the pit, having spent more than 48 hours inside and suffering from nausea or other problems.

A representative of the management told workers on Thursday all people employed at the Bobov Dolmines will receive their salaries for August, except for those at Babino who must sign the agreement first.

Bobov Dol miners have been waiting for two months' salaries (some not having received the entire amount for previous months) and for food vouchers since March. A lawyer for the mine operator earlier said that on Wednesday Babino workers were offered to receive remuneration only for August in case they ended the protest. The proposal was turned down, with demonstrators insisting they would not abandon the sit-in before being paid.

6 protesters have already started negotiations with leadership. Protesters at the scene waiting for the arrival of the Bulgaria's National Ombudsman Maya Manolova. The government plans to search for new jobs for miners in the event of mass layoffs.