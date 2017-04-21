Building of Armenia's Academy of Sciences Presidium put up for sale

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian government is looking for buyers for a number of state-owned buildings, including the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences on Baghramyan Avenue in the center of Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Чоррорд ишханутюн quotes own sources.

"Sale of building of Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies on the Republic Square continues to remain relevant: the purpose is provide large possible flow of financial resources to the state budget, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to replenish the treasury at expense of economy", newspaper writes.